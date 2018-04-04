Trump and Netanyahu talk Middle East

2018-04-04 22:28 | www.trend.az | 2

President Donald J. Trump spoke today with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to address recent developments in the Middle East.

According to the administration's readout of the conversation, president Trump reiterated the commitment of the United States to Israel’s security and the two leaders agreed to “continue their close coordination on countering Iran’s malign influence and destabilizing activities”.



Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news