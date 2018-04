F-16 jet crashes outside Las Vegas

An Air Force F-16 jet crashed Wednesday at Nellis Air Force Base outside of Las Vegas, defense officials told Fox News.

The status of the pilot, or pilots, was not immediately clear.

In a statement, the Air Force said, “Emergency responders are on the scene. As soon as additional details become available, they will be provided. The accident is under investigation."