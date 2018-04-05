Facebook reveals how many users could be wronged by Cambridge Analytica actions

2018-04-05 02:08 | www.trend.az | 2

Tech giant Facebook has stated that the information of about 87 million people, mostly in the United States, was improperly shared because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Sputnik International reports.

"In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people" was wrongly distributed to Cambridge Analytica, Facebook announced Wednesday afternoon. Previous estimates indicated around 50 million people's Facebook information was compromised.

The data analytics company purports to help political candidates win elections with targeted digital ads. CA was initially funded by billionaire GOP donor Robert Mercer. The company was also one of the principal firms directing Donald Trump's digital strategy during the 2016 US presidential elections.