Egypt bus crash kills 20

Egypt's police says a car crash has left twenty people dead on a desert road connecting the capital Cairo and the city of Suez, media reported.

The accident took place Tuesday when a bus crashed into a truck.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and the injuries include fractures, bruises and abrasions.

Road accidents are common in Egypt, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization says such accidents kill around 12,000 people in Egypt annually.