Saudi Air Defence downs rocket above Jizan

Yemen's Houthi forces said that they launched a missile at Saudi Arabia after Saudi air defence reportedly destroyed missile above Jizan, Sputnik International reports.

Saudi air defence has downed a rocket above the Saudi city of Jizan, Saudi state media reported via Twitter webpage on Wednesday.

Later, a Yemeni news agency controlled by the Houthi movement said that the movement had launched a missile at oil tanks in Jizan, belonging to the Saudi oil giant Aramco, Reuters reported. There were no comments from the Company yet.