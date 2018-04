32 pilot whales beach in New Zealand

Only 11 of 32 whales that stranded on the West Coast are still alive, The New Zealand Herald reports.

The pilot whales stranded at the mouth of the Okuru River, south of Haast yesterday afternoon.

A Department of Conservation spokeswoman said it looked like the whales had been there about 12 hours when staff arrived.

"DoC staff, Makaawhio Iwi members and local people cared for whales but some weren't able to be reached.