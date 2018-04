Ontario storm cuts power to thousands

Winds gusting up to 90 km/h in Ontario have cut electricity to more than 100,000 people, downed trees, sent debris flying and toppled at least one construction crane, CTV News reports.

Meanwhile, the blizzard caused a series of collisions that lead to several pileups in Barrie Ont., forcing the closure of southbound lanes of Highway 400, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP said around 6 p.m. that all lanes had reopened.