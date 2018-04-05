Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria up by 21% - minister (Exclusive)

2018-04-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

For the first two months of the winter season 2017/2018 (December and January) the visits of Azerbaijan tourists in Bulgaria are 552, with a growth of 21 percent compared to the same last winter period (458 visits), Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"According to our national statistics, 3271 visits of Azerbaijani tourists in Bulgaria were reported in 2017. We hope that their number will increase in the current year and we already have positive results," she added.

However, Angelkova pointed out that still less are the trips of Bulgarian tourists to Azerbaijan as the final destination.

"Last year they were 2104, which is nearly 2 times more than in 2016 (1055 visits). For the first two months of this winter season, Bulgarian citizens have made 156 trips to Azerbaijan as a final destination, compared to just 43 in the same months of last winter," said the minister.

She noted that of course, the possibilities are much larger and the sides work together to realize them.

Angelkova recalled that in 2015, Bulgarian government approved a Protocol for expanding the cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan in the field of tourism, which is an appraisal of the importance of the sector for the two countries’ economic partnership.