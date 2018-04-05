First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18

Saudi Arabia has confirmed it is opening up the country’s first cinema hall open to the public in its capital Riyadh on April 18, Al Arabiya reports.

The Saudi Ministry of Information confirmed that 350 cinema theatres with 2,500 screens are expected to be open across several Saudi cities by 2030.

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will open 40 cinemas in 15 Saudi cities over the next five years as part of plans to develop the entertainment sector in the Kingdom.

The General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday the signing of an agreement with AMC, the first company to obtain a license to operate cinemas in the Kingdom.

The granting of the license was announced on the sidelines of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the city of Los Angeles in the United States.