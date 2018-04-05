President Aliyev attends Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”, has kicked off in Baku April 5.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Firstly, a joint photo was taken.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, whiсh chairs the Non-Aligned Movement, Jorge Arreaza Montserrat noted the support of the President of his country, Nicolas Maduro, for the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement, and conveyed his greetings to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and participants of the conference.

At the opening, the memory of the presidents and leaders, who died after the previous summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was held in the Venezuelan city of Margarita, was honored with a minute of silence.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the opening of the event.

