Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan to ink memo on co-op in communications, IT spheres

2018-04-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

The Kyrgyz government agreed with the draft memorandum on the development of cooperation in the field of communications, information and communication technologies between the State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz Tazabek news website reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov on April 4.