Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”, has kicked off in Baku April 5.

NAM participating states, representatives of observer states and international organizations, countries and institutions invited as special guests will take part in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, which will be held on April 5-6.

NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, to be held in Baku, is expected to be attended by 800 participants.

In 2011, the Republic of Azerbaijan joined the movement at the 16th Ministerial Conference held in Bali.



In 2019, the Republic of Azerbaijan will host the 18th Summit of the NAM and will be chairing NAM in 2019-2022.

