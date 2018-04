Mammadyarov: Karabakh conflict – threat to the whole world

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

International law should be respected in order to ensure peace and stability and economic development in the world, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

He made the remarks addressing the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development” in Baku April 5.