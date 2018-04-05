Russian, Chinese top diplomats to discuss preparation for Putin’s visit

Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi will hold negotiations in Moscow on Thursday to discuss preparation for a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, TASS reports.

Wang Yi’s visit to Russia had been initially scheduled for March 27-28. However, the visit was delayed due to changes in the Russian administration’s schedule in the wake of the deadly fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

According to Vladimir Putin, the relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedentedly high level and are characterized by strategic partnership.

The Russian president’s visit to China is expected to give impetus to the further development of close relations.