Uzbekistan cancels duties on import of vehicles for agricultural products’ transportation

2018-04-05 11:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev by his decree has canceled duties and excises for the import of tractors and trucks for the transportation of vegetables and fruits until January 1, 2021, Sputnik Uzbekistan news agency reported.

The import of wheeled tractors for semi-trailers, tractors with gross weight of up to 20 tons, as well as trailers and semi-trailers is exempt from import duties and excises, according to the document.