Turkish president criticizes Central Bank’s activity

2018-04-05 11:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the activities of the country’s Central Bank, the Turkish media reported April 5.

Despite the fact that Erdogan recommended lowering interest rates, the Central Bank of Turkey increased the refinancing rate, according to the Turkish president.

Earlier, the Turkish president criticized the country’s banking sector for "insufficient contribution" to economic development.