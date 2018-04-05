Necessary to prevent conflicts in the world, says UN General Assembly president

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Prevention of conflicts is one of the main principles of sustainable development, said Miroslav Lajcak, president of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

He made the remarks addressing Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which kicked off in Baku April 5.

The population will not be able to achieve social and economic development as long as conflicts continue in the world, Lajcak noted.

“We must strengthen measures to achieve sustainable development. Everyone should make an effort to achieve this goal,” he said adding that today, the difference between rich and poor increases, people’s calls for the cessation of wars remain unnoticed.

There is an invisible war, continues Lajcak, adding that “we need to unite to fight against these challenges”.

The president of the UN General Assembly said that another important principle for achieving sustainable development is the link between development and peace.

Today, young people around the world are exposed to the influence of extremist forces, he noted.

“The talks that we held and will hold here will help prevent this. We must create a link between security, peace and sustainable development,” added Lajcak.

