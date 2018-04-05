Qatar says too early to exit OPEC oil cuts as investment still low

OPEC and its allies should maintain oil supply curbs to guarantee healthy price levels which will allow increased investment in the industry and help avoid a big supply and price shock in the long run, OPEC member Qatar said.

Qatar’s Energy Minister Mohammed al-Sada told Reuters he also supported the idea of creating a permanent platform for OPEC’s cooperation with Russia even after the current round of joint oil supply cuts ends.

“There is a clear recovery in oil prices. But it has not been met with an increase in investments ... Investment has been very low. My concern is that medium- to long-term demand is met comfortably,” Sada said in an interview. “Investors are still cautious and over-conservative”.

Sada said that global oil demand was set to rise by at least 1.5 million barrels per day a year or by a healthy 1.5 percent.

But the global oil investment purse of around $400 billion was still too small to guarantee the required level of investment to replace production from mature fields and the launch of new projects.

“I would see the need to keep the (OPEC cooperation) momentum ... We need to restore investments. It could take months ... OPEC could start being concerned about gross over-tightening.”

OPEC and its allies led by Russia have reduced production since the start of 2017 to ease a global oil glut stemming from the U.S. shale oil boom that saw oil prices crashing to below $30 per barrel and investment in the oil sector falling by over $1 trillion in the past three years.

OPEC’s production restraints have helped cut global oil stocks in industrialized nations from as high as 350 million barrels to as low as 50 million barrels, Sada said.