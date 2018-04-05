Shekel loses more ground against dollar

The Israeli currency is trading against the dollar at a rate not seen since mid-February, Globes reports.

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In morning inter-bank trading, on light trading volumes because of the Passover holiday, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.34% against the dollar at NIS 3.53/$ and up 0.11% against the euro at NIS 4.34/€.

the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.114% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.518/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.152% at 4.335/€.