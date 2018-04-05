Turkish army to launch military operation in Syria’s Tell Rifaat

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces will launch a military operation in Syria’s Tell Rifaat, the Turkish media quoted the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying April 5.

Bozdag noted that after the complete clearing of Tell Rifaat from terrorists, the Turkish Armed Forces will launch a military operation in the eastern direction, to other positions of militants in Syria.

The Operation Olive Branch will be continued, said the deputy prime minister.