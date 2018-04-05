Moscow Exchange is held accountable for violations of anti-insider legislation

2018-04-05 12:48 | www.trend.az | 1

The Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX-RTS indices) has been brought to administrative responsibility on the initiative of the General Prosecutor Office for violating the law on countering the misuse of insider information, Alexander Kurennoy, official representative of Russia’s General Prosecutor Office wrote in the department’s Telegram channel, TASS reports.

"Based on the results of the audit, the PJSC Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX-RTS) was brought to administrative responsibility for committing offenses stipulated by parts 2 and 4 of Article 15.35 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (Violation of the requirements of legislation on countering the misuse of insider information and market manipulation). It was obliged to pay a fine of 300,000 rubles ($5,208) for each violation," Russia’s General Prosecutor Office said in a statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news