No banking problem for Zarubezhneft investment in Iran

2018-04-05 13:15 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Russia’s Zarubezhneft would face no banking problem in transferring money into Iran for investment in oil sector, Gholamreza Manouchehri, deputy head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) for development and engineering affairs, said.

There are banks in Russia, which have relations with Iran and the Russian oil firm can use the banks for money transfer, Manouchehri said, Mehr news agency reported April 3.

The NIOC signed a deal with Zarubezhneft in to develop Aban and Paydar-e Gharb oil fields in the west of Iran, both jointly owned by Iraq.

The 10-year agreement is intended to boost the production of the fields to 48,000 barrels per day from the current level of 36,000.

Zarubezhneft has an 80 percent share in the deal and its Iranian partner, Dana Energy, the remaining 20 percent.