Deputy PM: Turkey to extend state of emergency

2018-04-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

State of emergency will be extended in Turkey, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Turkish media reported April 5.

This is necessary because the fight against the terrorist movement of Fethullah Gulen isn’t over yet, Bozdag added.

The state of emergency was introduced in Turkey after the military coup attempt in 2016.