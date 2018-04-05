Azerbaijan, Iran mull military co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s deputy defense minister, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Amir Hatami as part of the 7th International Security Conference held in Moscow, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message April 5.

Issues of bilateral military cooperation and regional security were discussed at the meeting.

The 7th International Security Conference is held in Moscow on April 4-5. Issues of global and regional security are discussed at the international conference, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.

