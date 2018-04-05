Mammadyarov: Karabakh conflict – threat to the whole world (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

International law should be respected in order to ensure peace and stability and economic development in the world, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

He made the remarks addressing the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development” in Baku April 5.

Mammadyarov noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a threat not only to the region, but also to the whole world.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a major obstacle to peace and economic development in the region, he stressed.

The UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions demanding the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, but, unfortunately, these resolutions have not been fulfilled so far, the minister added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

