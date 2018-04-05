Lesotho minister: Karabakh conflict – a threat to int’l peace

2018-04-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a threat to international peace, Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Lesego Makgothi said.

He made the remarks at the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku April 5.

Noting that the UN Security Council adopted resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Makgothi expressed regret that the conflict’s resolution has been delayed.