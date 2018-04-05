Kremlin gives no comment on rumors about US sanctions against Russian businessmen

The Kremlin will not comment on rumors about the US plans to impose sanctions against a number of representatives of Russia's big business, based on media reports, TASS reports.

"We do not see any official confirmations or official statements on this matter," Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "The situation is rather complicated in general, it is very tense, and therefore, of course we cannot be guided by media reports or base any of our assessments and comments on it," he added.

"We will wait for official statements," Peskov said.