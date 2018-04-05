Great chance from AtaBank OJSC and Visa

Clients of AtaBank OJSC and Visa International payment system get chance to travel to the FIFA World Cup™ 2018 in Russia.

To participate in lottery it is necessary to make non-cash or online payment operation over 10 manats with Visa cards of AtaBank OJSC in Azerbaijan and abroad from March 29, 2018 to April 29, 2018.

Save your receipts upon payments through POS terminals and note details of transaction on the specific cell on www.visa.com.az for registration in lottery. Receipts upon payments must be kept until the end of the campaign. The number of registrations on transactions is unlimited.