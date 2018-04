Putin to receive Chinese top diplomat — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

"Later in the day, Putin will receive Special Envoy of the Chinese President, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the Kremlin spokesman said.

