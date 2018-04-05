Saudi Arabia calls for Hodeidah port to be managed by international observers

2018-04-05 14:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Saudi Arabia’s permanent mission to the UN sent a letter to the UN’s Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and the President of the Security Council calling for the need for Yemen’s Hodeidah port to be placed under international supervision, Al Arabiya reports.

They called on the UN to take the necessary measures to implement Security Council resolutions 2216 and 2231, stressing that the coalition will continue to secure international navigation in Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea.

This comes following a Houthi attack on a Saudi oil tanker in Hodeidah on Tuesday. The Arab Coalition’s spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, had confirmed that at exactly 1:30 pm local time, a Saudi oil tanker was attacked in international waters west of Hodeidah port, currently controlled Houthi armed militias.

The planned attacked was foiled following the intervention of a coalition naval ship.