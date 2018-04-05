Turkey not a military base for EU, says minister

2018-04-05 15:09 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey should not be perceived as a military base for the European Union to fight terrorism, Turkish Minister for EU Affairs and Chief Negotiator Omer Celik said, Turkish media reported on April 5.

The minister noted that some EU countries believe in necessity of developing relations with Turkey only in order to combat terrorist organizations.

"Turkey wants the EU to conduct negotiations with Ankara in all areas, including full membership," said Celik.

Previously, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey does not need the EU, nevertheless, the European Union must make a final decision on Ankara's membership in this structure as soon as possible.