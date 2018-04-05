New checkpoint on Turkish-Syrian border to be named in honor of Operation Olive Branch

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A new checkpoint on the Turkish-Syrian border will be named in honor of the Operation Olive Branch, Turkish media reported April 5.

The new checkpoint will start operating within the next two months.

It was earlier reported that Turkey will open a new checkpoint on the border with Syria in Hatay province.

The new checkpoint is designed to facilitate the access of humanitarian goods to Syria’s Afrin.

There are 27 checkpoints in Turkey, and four of them are on the border with Iraq.