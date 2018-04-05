President Aliyev receives Venezuelan foreign minister (UPDATE)

2018-04-05 16:14 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 11:50)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of the People's Power of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza.

The head of state hailed successful development of Azerbaijan-Venezuela bilateral relations.

President of Ilham Aliyev recalled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Azerbaijan and their meetings and fruitful discussions held within international organizations.

The head of state highlighted good potential for cooperation between the two countries in different areas, emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of trade and investment making.

President Aliyev also pointed out good cooperation between Azerbaijan and Venezuela in the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Jorge Arreaza extended President Nicolas Maduro’s greetings to the head of state.

The minister said Venezuela is interested in enhancing relations with Azerbaijan, adding that it is evidenced by his country’s plans to open its embassy in Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked for Nicolas Maduro’s greetings, and asked Jorge Arreaza to extend his greetings to the President of Venezuela.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news