Nar demonstrates best results in terms of growth rate of mobile internet users

2018-04-05

According to results of Net Promoter Score (NPS) held by an independent research company, Nar has achieved the best results on the mobile communications market in terms of the growth rate of the mobile internet users.

Such a significant increase in the number of the operator’s mobile internet users became possible thanks to expansion of 3G, 4G and LTE-A network, along with advantageous offers and wide range of internet packages.

Nar has received a high NPS index, based on factors such as mobile internet quality, usage of network by customers for communication with friends and family members (F&F), as well as variety and expedience of tariffs and prices. The customer satisfaction indicator with regard to the quality of mobile internet, special campaigns and offers, as well as the call services reached the highest level so far.

It should be noted that according to mobile network benchmarking tests, held during the second quarter of the year 2017, Nar network demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services. The testing of mobile communications networks was conducted based on measuring customer experience for a wide range of services by “P3 Communications”, being a leading international company for testing services.