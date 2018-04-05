Dollar edges up as trade war fears fade

The dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, encouraged by a rebound on Wall Street and signs the United States may negotiate a resolution to a trade dispute with China, Reuters reports.

Beijing on Wednesday imposed tariffs on key U.S. imports including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals in response to similar measures from the United States.

That prompted a rally in the yen, often sought in times of market turmoil, and left investors broadly reluctant to take on new positions in risk assets as U.S. shares tumbled.

But the dollar on Thursday recouped losses after President Donald Trump’s economic adviser said the U.S. administration was negotiating with China, not engaging in a trade war.

“Moderation and negotiation seems to be next on the agenda ... the fallout in the foreign exchange market remains muted,” said Hans Redeker, global head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.

The dollar rose 0.1 percent against a basket of six major currencies to 90.20 .DXY.

In a broader sign that global currency markets had not been rattled, a basket of currency options of the major currencies ticked toward 2018 lows of 7.8 after a spike in February.

Currency markets generally dislike trade intervention, and previous protectionist efforts by the U.S. government have weakened the dollar.

Perhaps the biggest risk for the U.S. currency is a possible exodus of capital, analysts said.