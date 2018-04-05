Ilham Aliyev receives Nepali FM (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

The foreign minister conveyed greetings from Nepal’s President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to President Aliyev.

Expressing gratitude for the high-level organization of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement and hospitality, the minister said that the speech of President Aliyev at the opening ceremony of the conference was accepted with great interest.

Stressing the availability of opportunities for expanding cooperation, the Nepali official noted the importance of establishing links in the spheres of tourism, agriculture and other areas.

President Aliyev said that bilateral relations are encouraging, noted the availability of opportunities for establishing cooperation links in economic, tourism and other spheres.

The head of state said that the two countries successfully cooperate within the framework of the UN, and stressed the importance of further strengthening of solidarity in the Non-Aligned Movement.

The Azerbaijani president expressed gratitude for the greetings of the president and prime minister of Nepal, and asked to convey his greetings to the heads of state and government of Nepal.

