Putin, Erdogan discuss agriculture cooperation — Kremlin

2018-04-05 16:47 | www.trend.az | 1

The topic of supplies of Turkish agricultural products to Russia was discussed in general terms during the talks between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in Ankara, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

"In general terms, various aspects of bilateral, rapidly developing trade and economic relations, including in the field of agriculture, were discussed," Peskov said, answering a question about whether the topic of supplies of Turkish tomatoes to Russia was raised during Putin's visit to Turkey.

