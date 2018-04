Finland gives conditional authorization to use its economic zone for Nord Stream 2

The Government of Finland issued a conditional permit to use its exclusive economic zone for construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the government’s office said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The decision [was made] in respect of using the exclusive economic zone of Finland to issue a conditional permit to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. The permit will be valid for 50 years and it should be renewed after that," the statement says.