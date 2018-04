Kazakh Stock Exchange index remains stable

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakh Stock Index (KASE) Index decreased by 0.39 points (0.02 percent) from 2,409.49 to 2,409.10, according to shares trading results on Kazakh Stock Exchange on April 5, 2018.

The first deal fixed the index at 2 409,49 points. During the trades the maximum value made up 2 419,95 points, the minimum – 2 403,87 points.