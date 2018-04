Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia may create joint fund of direct investment

2018-04-05 17:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia intend to create a joint fund of direct investment and business council, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan said in a message.

The intention to create the relevant structures was announced at the second meeting of the Tajik-Saudi intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and scientific and technical cooperation, held in Riyadh.