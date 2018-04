Shootout in one of Turkish universities leaves 4 dead

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Four teachers were killed in the shootout at one of the universities in Turkey’s northern Eskisehir province, the Turkish media reported April 5.

Reportedly, the criminal who attacked the teachers was detained.

All the victims are Turkish citizens.