Ilham Aliyev meets first deputy PM of Serbia (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of Ivica Dacic`s participation in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Hailing successful development of the bilateral relations, the head of state said Serbia is a friendly and partner country for Azerbaijan.

The two countries support each other in international organizations, the president of Azerbaijan said.

The head of state said Ivica Dacic`s visit also opens a good opportunity for discussing prospects of bilateral ties, expressing his confidence that Azerbaijan-Serbia relations will continue to develop.

Ivica Dacic extended Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic`s greetings to the head of state. Describing Azerbaijan as a friendly country for Serbia, Ivica Dacic hailed relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Aleksandar Vucic`s greetings, and asked Ivica Dacic to extend his greetings to the Serbian president.

