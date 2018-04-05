Ilham Aliyev meets first deputy PM of Serbia (UPDATE)

2018-04-05 17:25 | www.trend.az | 1
Details added (first version posted on 11:36)
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic.
President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of Ivica Dacic`s participation in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.
Hailing successful development of the bilateral relations, the head of state said Serbia is a friendly and partner country for Azerbaijan.
The two countries support each other in international organizations, the president of Azerbaijan said.
The head of state said Ivica Dacic`s visit also opens a good opportunity for discussing prospects of bilateral ties, expressing his confidence that Azerbaijan-Serbia relations will continue to develop.
Ivica Dacic extended Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic`s greetings to the head of state. Describing Azerbaijan as a friendly country for Serbia, Ivica Dacic hailed relations between the two countries.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Aleksandar Vucic`s greetings, and asked Ivica Dacic to extend his greetings to the Serbian president.
