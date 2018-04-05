Azerbaijani president receives UN General Assembly president (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received President of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak.

President Aliyev noted the importance of Lajcak’s participation in the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The head of state said that Azerbaijan is a young but, at the same time, very active member of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The UN General Assembly president noted that great development processes in Azerbaijan deeply impress him after each visit.

Lajcak wished success to Azerbaijan during his presidency in the organization of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He conveyed congratulations in connection with the active role of Azerbaijan within the UN, and noted that the support provided to Azerbaijan for intercultural and interfaith dialogue, as well as the sphere of combating international terrorism, is highly appreciated in the world.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan organizes important events and added that this greatly contributes to international cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the UN’s support to Baku Process and other initiatives, the head of state reminded with satisfaction the Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, where important international issues were discussed, and the message of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to this event.

President Aliyev said that international events organized by Azerbaijan are aimed at strengthening cooperation and stability.

The sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, migration, climate change issues and other issues facing the UN.

