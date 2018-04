Uzbekistan, Russia cooperate against terrorism

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Central Museum of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan hosted a roundtable on activities to combat terrorism in Tashkent, the office of Russian Center for Science and Culture (RCSC) in Uzbekistan said in a message.

The event was attended by diplomats from the Russian embassy in Uzbekistan, ​​head of the RCSC representative office Viktor Shulika, war veterans, historians, teachers and journalists.