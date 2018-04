WizzAir launches Bucharest-Kutaisi direct flights

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, is launching a new direct flight that will connect Georgia to Romania, Agenda reports.

Starting from July 3, 2018 Wizz Air will launch flights between Georgia’s western city of Kutaisi and Romania’s capital of Bucharest, the airline company announced today.

Flights will be performed three times in a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Tickets for the new route are already on sale starting from €25.51.