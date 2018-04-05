Azerbaijan FM meets Iraqi deputy FM

2018-04-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Said Shorsh Khalid on the sidelines of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message April 5.

Shorsh Khalid expressed his satisfaction over visiting Azerbaijan and thanked the Azerbaijani side for high-level organization of the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Noting that the Non-Aligned Movement’s Baku Conference will contribute to providing the international peace and security, he expressed his assurance on successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan to NAM in the years 2019-2022.

The sides underlined historical friendship ties between the two nations, particularly highlighted remarkable progress on cooperation in the tourism and education spheres.

He further pointed out that significant progress has been observed in Azerbaijan, ensuring high level of security and stability, as well as implementation of important infrastructure projects.

Mammadyarov, for his part, briefed his counterpart about the negotiation process on the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, just and fair position of Azerbaijan, Armenia’s plundering and destruction policy of the Islamic cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation within OIC, NAM and other international organizations were discussed.

