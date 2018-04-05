Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina mull co-op prospects

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Igor Crnadak, minister of foreign affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, during the Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message April 5.

Crnadak expressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for the high level organization of the NAM Ministerial Conference.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation.

They emphasized the importance of transmitting successful spirit of bilateral relations into multilateral platforms. In this regard, Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan put forward Baku's candidacy for the EXPO 2025.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

