Azerbaijan’s Gilan Pivot to supply over 100 irrigation systems to domestic market

2018-04-05 18:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Neftchala, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Gilan Pivot LLC intends to supply 108 modern irrigation systems of its own production to the domestic market by the end of this year, Ruslan Alasgarov, executive director of the company, told reporters in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala city April 5.