FM: Turkey to always stand by Azerbaijan

2018-04-05 18:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Turkey will always stand by Azerbaijan when necessary, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Baku on April 5.

He said Azerbaijan widely informs the international community of the truth about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We, headed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are also spreading this truth everywhere,” the Turkish foreign minister noted.