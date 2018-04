Fire breaks out in Istanbul hospital, evacuation underway

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Fire broke out in one of the hospitals in Istanbul, Turkish media reported April 5.

Reportedly, rescuers and firefighters have arrived at the scene.

Evacuation of patients is underway. There is a danger that patients may inhale poisonous gases caused by the fire.